SALZBURG, Jan 15 — Jurgen Klopp expressed excitement yesterday about his new job as head of global football at Red Bull while also dismissing any suggestion the role could be a precursor to returning to management in the near future.

The former Liverpool manager was appointed to the role last year and started in January.

“I finished seven months ago at Liverpool and I did it consciously. I said I am not the right man for the job anymore but I never said I wouldn’t work again, and a few months later the opportunity came up,” the German said at a press conference at the energy drinks company’s headquarters in Salzburg, Austria.

“I wanted to be part of it and now I realise more and more every day not only that I am excited but also that I can be quite useful.”

Klopp insisted he was happy to be away from the daily grind of club management after more than two decades working in a dugout almost without a break.

The 57-year-old insisted he had no intention of using his new position as a shortcut to eventually returning to coaching at one of Red Bull’s clubs, even if he did not entirely rule out the possibility of managing a team again at some point in the future.

“I will not be the coach of a Red Bull team, that is a clear commitment,” he said.

“I guarantee that I will not be a coach but I am probably the only person in this room who will be asked where I might be in four or five years — nobody has a clue where they will be in five years.”

Red Bull’s footballing empire is headed by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in Klopp’s home country, and also features Red Bull Salzburg in Austria as well as New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer.

RB Leipzig are unloved by many fans of the traditional heavyweights in German football and Klopp — as the former coach of Borussia Dortmund — has come in for criticism over his decision to sign for Red Bull.

“I respect and accept all opinions, but in my mind the people in our clubs deserve the best possible and that is what we try to deliver,” he said.

‘Useless’ Club World Cup

While reiterating that he did not intend to come in and insist right away on radical changes to how Red Bull’s clubs are run, he did have strong views on certain topics.

Red Bull Salzburg will compete at the new, expanded Fifa Club World Cup in the United States in June and July, a competition which Klopp firmly believes should not take place.

“I know Salzburg are playing the Club World Cup, but do I have to say I love the competition? I don’t, I still don’t, I think it’s useless,” he said.

“It doesn’t help. You have no summer break. Whoever wins the tournament is the poorest winner of all time because they have to play through the whole (northern hemisphere) summer. The league then starts again.

“We now have a lot of injuries in European football. At some point we have to reduce the amount of games.

“Sometimes the less often you see something you more you love it. It is clear, (fewer) games or bigger squads, there is no other solution.”

Klopp preceded yesterday’s appearance by visiting the French capital last weekend, where he went to see French second division leaders Paris FC, in whom Red Bull recently acquired a minority stake.

Asked about his views on the club, which has been bought by the billionaire Arnault family, owners of the LVMH luxury goods conglomerate, Klopp admitted there was “improvement needed”, notably regarding their stadium, a venue that is otherwise used for athletics.

“First impression is great people doing a great job,” he said.

“I think the circumstances are not fantastic and they are doing really well. The stadium is a stadium where you cannot create an atmosphere.

“It is long ago since I watched a game from that far and I was in the stadium rather than in front of the TV. Wow. Changes are planned.

“They do really well, but there is improvement needed and that is where we will try to help with the Arnault family. There is a long way to go.” — AFP