KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — National mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai failed to make it to the Malaysia Open final today, losing to Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran.

The Thai duo, ranked world No 57, broke silenced Axiata Arena home crowd by defeating the world No 6 Malaysians 17-21, 21-12, 21-16 in a match lasting 63 minutes.

The Malaysian pair are said be have been suffering from flu at the beginning of the tournament on Tuesday.

While the duo started off well by taking the first game. the couple were unable to cope with the fast pace of by their younger opponents in the next two games.

It was their second defeat to the Thai pair in three encounters.

Dechapol-Supissara will take on the winners of the other semi-final between Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and China’s Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping.

Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying were the last Malaysian pair to reach final in the tournament in 2016.