KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Two-time Malaysia Open champion, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark suffered a shocking first round exit in the Super 1000 tournament here, yesterday.

Fourth seed Axelsen admitted that he was not physically strong to play in the season opener held in Axiata Arena, here, before suffering one of the tournament’s major upsets to unseeded Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong, 17-21 13-21 in 38-minutes.

“I think I am just unlucky with my injuries. I feel very good coming back from vacation. Unfortunately I got injured during practice, that’s all and there’s nothing much to say,” he said in a post-match interview at the mixed zone, here.

Last month, the two-time Olympic Games gold medallist had to forgo his bid to retain the World Tour Finals title in Hangzhou, China, due to a foot injury.

In the meantime, a delighted Cheuk Yiu said his second victory in eight matches over Axelsen had definitely boosted his confidence in the Super 1000 tourney.

The world number 21 is slated to take on either Lakshya Sen of India or Taiwanese player Chi Yu Jen in the second round. — Bernama