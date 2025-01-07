KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — National singles head coach Kenneth Jonassen feels that Leong Jun Hao has the right foundation to go far despite the men’s singles shuttler’s first-round exit in his maiden Malaysia Open badminton championships today.

The Dane said world number 29 Jun Hao could hold his head up high after putting up a fighting display before succumbing 17-21, 21-16, 13-21 to world number 16 Lu Guang Zu of China at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here.

“I think this is Jun Hao’s first Malaysia Open... yet, he dealt with his emotion quite well after losing the first game as he closed out the second in great style. Then, in the third game, he didn’t get off to a good start and that proved crucial.

“But I see the foundation of moving on and a quiet maturity in his overall game. A little bit more experience is needed, but the foundation is there, which I’m really pleased with,” he told reporters.

The 50-year-old coach also believes that with more experience, Jun Hao will be able to execute sharper shots, particularly during crucial moments.

Jonassen was also quick to dismiss the notion that pressure from competing in the first Malaysia Open was a contributing factor in Jun Hao’s opening-round defeat.

The Dane said the 25-year-old Jun Hao needs time to adapt to top-level competition as opening-round matches can sometimes be a bit edgier than usual.

“I wouldn’t say that pressure was an overall issue. Maybe five per cent of it ... so, he could play 100 per cent freely, but nobody really plays freely in a first-round match... you need time to settle in,” he said.

Jun Hao is set to return to action in the 2025 India Open in New Delhi from Jan 14-19. — Bernama