KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Malaysia’s men’s singles player Ng Tze Yong needs to overcome the trauma of injury to restart his badminton career with a new spirit, said Badminton Academy of Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky.

Rexy said the team was always committed to helping the 25-year-old get back to his best performance, including finding the right psychologist to recover from the injury.

“I hope Tze Yong can let go of his trauma, his trauma is not 100 per cent gone. Emphasise to his mind because now if a little pain is the effect of the past pain. That’s what we need to work out first.

“Because of the report from the coach, during the last meeting with the doctor, Tze Yong was fine. Tze Yong needs to rehabilitate his legs,” he told reporters when met at the Badminton Academy of Malaysia, Bukit Kiara, here today.

Tze Yong previously missed out on making his debut at the 2024 Olympics after BAM confirmed that the player was not yet ready to continue training and high-level competitions due to the risk of aggravating his back injury.

Tze Yong’s injury began at the 2024 Malaysia Open which saw him suffer a muscle tear in his back followed by a spinal injury at the 2024 Asian Team Badminton Championships (BATC) which saw him undergo a series of surgeries.

According to National Sports Institute (ISN) medical expert, Dr Jasmiza Khuzairi Jasme had previously described Tze Yong’s case as one out of 2,000 surgeries due to its rarity. — Bernama