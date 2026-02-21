JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 21 — There are no indications of abuse or bullying in the death of army personnel Trooper K. Indiran, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said today.

He said this was conveyed to him based on the findings of the post-mortem conducted this morning.

“Do not politicise this issue. Let the investigation run its course,” he told reporters after handing out Back-to-School assistance for the Pasir Gudang parliamentary constituency here.

Mohamed Khaled added that he did not rule out the possibility of setting up a special committee to investigate the matter if necessary.

Penang MIC had earlier urged for a full and transparent investigation into the death of the 22-year-old trooper, claiming there could be internal injuries that warranted further scrutiny.

On February 18, Indiran — who was undergoing an armour crew course at Kem Batu 10 in Kuantan, Pahang — was found unconscious before being rushed to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan, where he died a day later while receiving treatment.

The late Indiran was the son of the late Major C. Kayamboo, a Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) pilot who was killed in 2016 when a Beechcraft B200T aircraft, which had departed from Subang air base, crashed near the ammunition terminal at RMAF Butterworth, Penang.

Indiran is expected to be laid to rest next to his father at the Batu Lanchang Hindu Cemetery today.