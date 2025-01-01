KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is expected to conclude the search for a new men’s doubles head coach in two weeks’ time.

Its acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam said they are scrutinising a few candidates, including a local coach, to replace Tan Bin Shen, who will end his service after the Malaysia Open 2025, which will be held from Jan 7 to 12.

“Our team is looking at it very carefully before we can finalise the new men’s doubles head coach. We are trying to do it as early as possible.

“If everything goes well, even during the Malaysia Open next week we will announce,” he said when contacted today.

Last month, BAM announced that Tan would step down on Jan 13 to end his four-year service.

The former national player played a key role in raising the standards of several national men’s doubles pairs, including helping Aaron-Wooi Yik win Malaysia’s first world title in 2022.

The 40-year-old coach will be serving the Hong Kong national team under former world number one men’s singles player Wong Choong Hann starting in February, alongside two other Malaysian coaches, Jeremy Gan and Loh Wei Sheng.

Subramaniam was tight-lipped when asked whether veteran Indonesian coach Herry Iman Pierngadi, better known as Herry IP, could be BAM’s choice to spearhead the men’s doubles department.

“Nothing is finalised yet. It is not on me but it will be a collective decision by our team. We want to hire a coach who not only clicks with the players but also builds strong ties with the BAM management,” he added.

Yesterday, a comment by Indonesian men’s doubles player Mohammad Ahsan on Herry IP’s New Year post on Instagram sparked speculation that the latter could be heading to Malaysia.

Ahsan wrote, “Remember to invite me if you are going to eat Musang King (durians),” to which Herry IP replied, “Sure, Bro Aman.” — Bernama