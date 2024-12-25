KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The list of candidates contesting in the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Executive Committee election for the 2025-2029 term will be announced by the end of January.

The election is set to take place during FAM’s congress on February 15.

FAM secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman confirmed that the congress notice and nomination forms were emailed to all affiliates yesterday, with submission deadline on January 16.

He said that the candidates will undergo an integrity screening process before the final list of eligible contenders is revealed.

“We’ve sent out the emails, but affiliates must still collect the original nomination forms. Most have already done so at Wisma FAM yesterday, with only four yet to collect theirs. All completed forms must be submitted by January 16.

“Once submitted, the list will be screened in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Malaysian Department of Insolvency, and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” Noor Azman said when contacted by Bernama today.

Currently, 18 FAM affiliates are eligible to submit nominations, following the recent suspension of the Perlis Football Association (PFA) and the Kelantan Football Association (Kafa).

Earlier this month, Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin announced he would not seek re-election as FAM president at the upcoming congress, ending his tenure that began in July 2018.

Meanwhile, Noor Azman dismissed speculation linking the suspensions of PFA and Kafa to the upcoming FAM election.

He clarified that PFA’s membership was suspended on December 4 for failing to comply with Fifa’s directive to settle overdue salaries and contractual compensation owed to its former Football Director Matt Holland.

The suspension will remain in effect until PFA fulfils its payment obligations as instructed by Fifa.

Separately, FAM announced yesterday that Kafa’s membership had also been suspended, effective immediately from Monday. This decision followed the declaration that Kafa’s congress and Executive Committee election for the 2024-2028 term were invalid. — Bernama