MADRID, Dec 17 — Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has returned after a thigh injury and will travel to Doha for this week’s Intercontinental Cup final, the Spanish club said Monday.

Mbappe pulled up with a left thigh problem after scoring in last week’s 3-2 Champions League win at Atalanta and missed Saturday’s 3-3 league draw at Rayo Vallecano.

But the 25-year-old will be in the squad for Wednesday’s Intercontinental Cup final against Mexican club Pachuca at the Lusail Stadium.

“Mbappe did some work with the rest of the squad and some on his own,” Real said of their final training session ahead of the Doha trip.

Real are third in La Liga, one point behind leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid with a game in hand, and host Sevilla next Sunday.

The Intercontinental Cup brings together the winners of continental tournaments with Real qualifying directly for the final as the 2024 Uefa Champions League winners. — AFP