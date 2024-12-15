MADRID, Dec 15 — Real Madrid paid for defensive mistakes as they were held to a 3-3 draw at lowly local rivals Rayo Vallecano yesterday, missing the chance to move above leaders Barcelona in LaLiga.

Real are second on 37 points from 17 matches, one behind Barca who host Leganes today when Atletico, in third on 35 from 16 games, welcome Getafe. Rayo are 13th with 20 points.

Already missing France captain Kylian Mbappe with a leg muscle injury, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti decided to rest talisman Vinicius Jr from the start and Rayo Vallecano took a two-goal lead in the first half thanks to mistakes.

Rayo stunned the champions with a goalafter four minutes on counter when Jorge de Frutos ran past Fran Garcia before crossing to the unmarked Unai Lopez whose header at the far post beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

They extended their lead when Abdul Mumin was left alone behind Lucas Vazquez and nodded home from a corner in the 36th.

However, a thunderous Federico Valverde strike from long range got Real back in the game three minutes later with Rodrygo finding Jude Bellingham who netted a first-time effort from inside the box to level just before the break.

Rodrygo then almost scored with an angled shot that forced a reflex save from Augusto Batalla just after the break.

But the Brazilian was not to be denied and in the 56th gave Real the lead with a deflected strike from the edge of the area.

Ancelotti brought on Vinicius Jr to provide a spark Real were missing and Batalla made a fine save to deny him, with Arda Guler having a goal ruled out for offside minutes later.

Real looked in control and appealed for a penalty for a foul on Vinicius Jr which was waved away before Rayo stunned them again when Isi Palazon moved between defenders Antonio Ruediger and Aurelien Tchouameni to deflect a cross into the net.

Ancelotti’s side tried to push for the win but Batalla denied efforts from Vinicius and substitute Endrick, with Ruediger missing a clear chance late on as Real had to settle for a draw that could prove costly in the title race. — Reuters