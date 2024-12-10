LONDON, Dec 10 — West Ham stars Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek dedicated yesterday’s vital 2-1 win over Wolves to Michail Antonio as their team-mate recovers from a horrific car crash.

Jamaica striker Antonio needed surgery on a lower limb fracture after being cut out of his Ferrari following the terrifying accident in Epping.

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui admitted it was a “miracle” the 34-year-old had survived the crash.

Hammers fans held a minute’s applause for Antonio in the ninth minute to match his shirt number.

And on a night when Antonio was never far from West Ham’s thoughts, Bowen celebrated his superb 72nd minute winner by holding aloft his team-mate’s jersey.

“That meant everything. To share that moment, he’s not here with us but I’m sure he was watching and the fans, you heard them. An emotional couple of days,” Bowen said.

Soucek had put West Ham ahead before Matt Doherty’s equaliser and the Czech midfielder admitted it was an emotional moment.

“The goal was for him. I dedicated it to him. I said before the game I really wanted to score even more today,” Soucek said.

“He’s been here since I came here. He is really my favourite. I said it would be tough for me to play without him.

“I’m happy that he is doing fine. He is a massive player and he is in my heart. It was really tough for us.

“I was so scared what was going to happen. It was a really tough week for him, his family and us.”

Antonio, who had appeared in all of West Ham’s Premier League games this term prior to the crash, is being monitored in hospital after his operation.

Soucek revealed his friend inspired West Ham’s win over their relegation rivals by speaking to the players before the clash at the London Stadium.

“We had a video call with him, the whole team, before the game. He smiled to us and gave us all the best. I can’t wait to visit him,” he said.

“He is a really lovely guy and also funny. He even made a few jokes before the game and he wished us all the best.” — AFP