RABAT, Dec 10 — After decades of unsuccessful bids, Morocco will finally achieve its long-cherished dream of hosting the football World Cup in 2030, along with Spain and Portugal, in what the North African country hopes will boost its international image and economy.

FIFA is set to formally ratify the trio’s candidacy tomorrow with Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay hosting a game each to mark a century since the first World Cup was staged in South America.

It will have taken over 40 years since Morocco became the first African nation in 1987 to bid for the World Cup, aiming to host the 1994 edition.

Rabat has made five failed bids in total, including one for 2026 but also 2010, when it narrowly lost out to South Africa for the right to host the first World Cup on the continent.

“This is a unique opportunity to accelerate national economic growth, create jobs, and boost the country’s tourism,” said Fouzi Lekjaa, head of Morocco’s 2030 World Cup Committee.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI, Lekjaa emphasised the transformational potential of hosting the world’s biggest sporting event.

The Moroccan government has unveiled ambitious plans to modernise infrastructure in six host cities: Rabat, Casablanca, Fes, Tangier, Marrakesh and Agadir.

This includes expanding airports, roads and transportation networks, as well as boosting hotel and commercial services, according to an official statement.

Six stadiums in the host cities are already undergoing renovation work, said the statement.

Additionally, a new 115,000-seat stadium near Casablanca, costing 480 million euros ($507 million), is also in the works as the kingdom banks on the state-of-the-art venue to host the final.

“These projects will leave a lasting legacy for future generations,” said Moncef El Yazghi, a researcher specialising in sports policy.

Football diplomacy

Morocco’s interest in hosting the World Cup dates back to its groundbreaking performance at the 1986 tournament in Mexico, where it became the first African and Arab nation to reach the knockout stage.

The success sparked the idea of using football as a platform to enhance the nation’s reputation.

For sociologist Abderrahim Bourquia, the infrastructure improvements for the tournament offer economic benefits while also granting Morocco global confidence.

Spectators from all over the world “will associate Morocco with the sport’s positive values”, he said.

The project also aligns with Morocco’s ambition to cultivate stronger ties continentally.

In recent years, the kingdom has increasingly sought to deepen its diplomacy with other African countries, bolstered by its return to the African Union in 2017.

The country has signed some 44 partnership agreements with African football federations.

Morocco was due to stage the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2015 but pulled out of hosting the tournament because of concerns about the spread of Ebola amid an outbreak in West Africa.

However, it will stage the next AFCON, beginning in December next year and running into January 2026.

It also hosted the Women’s Cup of Nations in 2022 and has been the host of the Club World Cup on several occasions.

These events have become a key tool for Morocco to achieve what El Yazghi describes as “football diplomacy”.

Developing domestic football

Morocco’s joint bid with Spain and Portugal came after Madrid backed Morocco’s position on the conflict of Western Sahara.

The territory, a former Spanish colony de facto controlled for the most part by Morocco, is claimed by the Sahrawi separatists of the Polisario Front.

The conflict has long been at the heart of Morocco’s diplomatic woes with neighbouring Algeria.

Madrid’s diplomatic shift in 2022 “undoubtedly paved the way for the joint World Cup bid,” said international relations expert Tajeddine El-Husseini.

While the 2030 World Cup offers Morocco global visibility, it also presents an opportunity to invest in the development of domestic football.

The men’s national team enjoyed historic success at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when they became the first African and Arab nation to reach the semi-finals.

However, despite a population of 38 million, the country has only 90,000 registered players, according to El Yazghi.

To address this gap, the Moroccan Football Federation partnered with OCP Group, the state-owned phosphate producer, to finance new training centres for players in the hope of unearthing a new generation to follow in the footsteps of the current side, featuring stars like Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi. — AFP