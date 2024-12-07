PHNOM PENH, Dec 7 — Malaysia’s outgoing head coach Pau Marti Vicente is aware that tomorrow’s opening Group A match against Cambodia in the 2024 ASEAN Championship will not be an easy one as the hosts have a balanced team and playing quality football.

The Harimau Malaya squad arrived here on Friday beset with a host of problems — an outgoing head coach, drones flying over their training ground and a formidable Cambodian side.

“We faced some issues, with drones flying over our training pitch... that was disturbing and disappointing.

“It is not going to be an easy game against Cambodia, especially with us playing away from home. Cambodia have a lot of support and many good players, including three nationalised players. They have been performing well too,” Vicente said at the pre-match press conference here today.

He said that Group A, which includes defending champions Thailand, Singapore and Timor-Leste, will be tough to negotiate.

Group B, meanwhile, comprises Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Harimau Malaya striker Syafiq Ahmad told the same press conference that Malaysia are in good shape and looking forward to taking on Cambodia.

“We are professionals, we will give our best as we want to achieve something in this tournament. We are taking it one step at a time and hope to get through unscathed tomorrow,” said Syafiq.

Meanwhile, Cambodia coach Koji Gyotoku was cautious in his assessment of the game ahead, hinting that it would not be easy to beat Malaysia.

“We are facing a tough opponent. Malaysia are a good team and have been doing well. There is a lot of demand from our fans and we will try to get the desired result,” he said.

Malaysia last won the tournament in 2010 under the old format (AFF Suzuki Cup). — Bernama