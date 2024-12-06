KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Lee Zii Jia’s Team LZJ has confirmed that coaching director Wong Tat Meng will be leaving the professional team when his contract ends on Dec 31, 2024.

In a statement today, Team LZJ said Tat Meng will serve the team until the end of his contract and is now preparing Zii Jia for the upcoming Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals.

“Since joining in July 2023, coach Tat Meng has been instrumental in guiding Zii Jia back into the world’s top 10, winning titles and bringing home an Olympic bronze medal from Paris 2024.

“We thank Tat Meng for his hard work, dedication, and, most importantly, his wisdom and guidance throughout his time with Team LZJ,” it said.

Team LZJ said they will appoint a successor to Tat Meng, with an announcement to be made in due course.

“The team is also preparing for the start of the 2025 season, keeping the next Olympic cycle in mind,” the statement added. — Bernama