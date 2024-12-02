LIVERPOOL, Dec 2 — Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reminded Liverpool fans of his six Premier League titles in the past seven seasons after he was taunted towards the end of yesterday’s 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

Guardiola was met with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from the home support after City suffered a sixth defeat in seven games to fall 11 points behind the Reds at the top of the table.

The 53-year-old recently extended his contract at the Etihad to 2027 but has said he will not overstay his welcome if results do not improve.

Guardiola, though, could not resist hitting back by showing six fingers, one for each of his title triumphs.

Two of those came by denying Liverpool by a single point in 2018/19 and 2021/22.

“All the stadiums want to sack me, it started at Brighton (in City’s 2-1 defeat on November 9),” said Guardiola.

“Maybe they are right with the results we’ve been having.”

Defeat continued Guardiola’s miserable record at Anfield.

City have lost in six of their 10 visits under the Catalan, with their only win coming behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.

“I didn’t expect that at Anfield. I didn’t expect it from the people from Liverpool but it’s fine,” added Guardiola.

“It’s part of the game, and I understand completely. We’ve had incredible battles together. I have a respect for them.” — AFP