ALOR SETAR, Nov 25 –– Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC confirmed that the club’s management has received a resignation request from Head Coach Mohd Nafuzi Zain today.

KDA FC acting chief executive officer Shahrul Samsudin said after the application (resignation) was reviewed and deliberated by the owners, board members and management of the club, the application of the Kelantan-born coach was accepted with reluctance but with full of respect.

“Since joining the team in December 2022 until now, he has shown very high level of quality, commitment and precision,” he said in a statement tonight.

He added that Nafuzi’s success in winning fourth place in the 2023 Super League in his first year with the team as well as the semi-finals of the 2024 FA Cup, was his best achievement while with the green and yellow team.

“The owner, board members and KDA FC management wish to announce that Victor Andrag has been appointed as the interim head coach for the Kedah FC team starting November 25. The team management will continue to monitor and keep track of candidates for the post of head coach,” he said.

Lately, there has been news that Nafuzi, the former Terengganu FC coach, would take charge of the National Under-23 squad as head coach. –– Bernama