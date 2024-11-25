MADRID, Nov 25 — Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has suffered a hamstring injury, said the Spanish club today, ruling him out of the upcoming Champions League match with Liverpool.

“After tests taken today our player Vinicius Junior has been diagnosed by Real Madrid’s medical services with a hamstring injury in his left leg,” the club said in a statement.

Spanish media reported the Brazilian winger is expected to miss almost a month, which would also keep him out of the Champions League visit to Atalanta on December 10, as well as Wednesday’s match at Anfield.

Vinicius played the full 90 minutes of Madrid’s 3-0 win at Leganes in La Liga on Sunday, setting up Kylian Mbappe for the opening goal.

The 24-year-old has started the season in superb form, outshining summer arrival Mbappe thus far.

Vinicius, who finished second in the Ballon d’Or voting, has four Champions League goals in four appearances this season as well as eight La Liga strikes in 13 games.

Champions League holders Madrid have started their European campaign in shaky form, with two defeats in their opening four matches.

They lost 1-0 at Lille and 3-1 at home against AC Milan in their last outing in the competition, leaving them 18th in the expanded group table.

Liverpool, under new coach Arne Slot, lead both the Champions League table and the Premier League. — AFP