KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Experienced Danish coach Kenneth Jonassen is the new national singles head coach, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced today.

The much-anticipated development was announced by BAM acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam at a press conference after the BAM Council Meeting at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) here.

Subramaniam said Jonassen, who signed a four-year contract until 2028, would officially begin his duties starting Jan 4.

He said as part of his duties, Jonassen would work closely and report to ABM Coaching Director Rexy Mainaky to formulate a long-term development plan for the Malaysian badminton singles programme.

Jonassen has a proven track record, including playing a key role in shaping Denmark’s badminton legacy for 13 years, bringing forth to world fame a new breed of shuttlers like Viktor Axelsen.

The 50-year-old coach also previously served as England’s head coach.

The former world number two has won prestigious titles such as the German, Korean, Dutch and Singapore Opens in his career.

Meanwhile, Subramaniam also announced that former BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has been appointed as the Honorary Life President of the governing body. — Bernama