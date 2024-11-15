KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The national football team lived up to expectations by defeating Laos 3-1 in a Tier 1 international friendly at the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) Stadium in Bangkok yesterday.

The first half saw heavy rain and a waterlogged pitch, but the conditions did not stop caretaker coach Pau Marti Vicente’s boys as they scored the opener as early as the sixth minute with a Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar header off a corner.

Malaysia nearly doubled their lead in the 32nd minute when Muhammad Safawi Rasid’s powerful shot sailed just over the crossbar.

However, barely a minute later, a lapse in focus saw Malaysia’s defence punished by Laos, coached by South Korean Ha Hyeok-jun, as Kydavone Souvanny calmly slotted the ball in, leveling the score at 1-1.

Malaysia continued to press forward for a second goal but failed to find the net in the remaining minutes of the first half.

Vicente’s tactical substitutions paid off after the break with Stuart Wilkin putting Malaysia back in front through a penalty in the 64th minute after he was fouled by Sengdaovy Hanthavong in the box.

Harimau Malaya then extended their lead when Sergio Aguero converted another penalty in the 83rd minute, sealing the 3-1 victory.

The win marks Malaysia’s eighth consecutive victory over Laos, including their 5-0 triumph at the 2022 AFF Cup at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

It should also provide the national squad a boost of confidence ahead of their next match against India in Hyderabad on Nov 18. — Bernama