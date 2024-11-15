KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Malaysia’s mixed doubles shuttlers Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie continued their impressive form by storming into the semi-finals of the Japan Masters.

English daily The Star reported that the world No. 10 pair needed just 35 minutes to dispatch Japan’s world No. 20 duo, Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito, with a decisive 21-16, 21-13 victory.

As independent shuttlers, Soon Huat and Shevon have consistently proven themselves on the international stage.

They now face Thailand’s 2021 world champion Dechapol Puavaranukroh, who has teamed up with new partner Supissara Paewsampran, in their bid for a spot in the final.

The Thai pair prevented an all-Malaysian semi-final by defeating Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin 21-17, 21-16.

The victory brings Soon Huat and Shevon closer to reaching their fourth final this year, having already clinched titles at the Swiss Open and Malaysian Masters and finishing as runners-up at the China Open.