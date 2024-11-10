KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh today clarified that the purpose in asking national sports associations (NSA) to open a special bank account is to make it easier for them to receive funds from the government.

She said opening the special bank account is a primary responsibility that the NSAs must follow to ensure all funds channelled to them can be audited and used to help athletes.

“Previously, usually when we want to provide funds to our elite athletes competing outside, we have to go through the reimbursement process, which means we first agree on how much we want to cover, NSA pays first, then they give us a receipt, (and) we pay.

“But now we want to simplify (for) the association...we give an advance first, no need to claim later. For example (we give) RM 100,000, you (NSA) compile a report on how you use it on the condition that we must have an opportunity to audit the money given,” she said.

Hannah was speaking at a press conference today after officiating the Interclub Taekwondo Championships 2024 at the Titiwangsa Stadium.

Recently, the minister was reported to have said that several NSAs had refused to open special bank accounts as requested, which is a primary condition for receiving funds from the government.

Hannah said she did not want to hear complaints from NSAs questioning why the funds requested were delayed, adding that because of this, the ministry made changes by channelling funds directly, on the condition that they open a special bank account first to receive them.

“If (you) don’t open a special account, how do we transfer money? This is basic if (you) want to apply anywhere. Like me, as a member of parliament, when I receive allocations from the Prime Minister’s Department, I have to open a special account for them to audit how I used the money received.

“I think it’s not just the government but even when sponsors give funds, they want to know that the money is being spent, it’s normal,” she said.

Yeoh also revealed that nine of 19 NSAs have yet to open a special bank account as requested.

In a related matter, she said the post-evaluation session of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this Thursday will be a day-long affair, assisted by Nippon Sports Science University representatives from Japan. The session will probe why the Malaysian contingent was unable to secure its maiden gold medal at the world’s prestigious games.

Malaysia ended their Paris 2024 campaign with two bronze medals from badminton through 2022 world men’s doubles champion Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia.

Meanwhile, 1,500 athletes from 253 taekwondo clubs nationwide are participating in the Interclub Taekwondo Championships 2024 to unearth new talent to be absorbed into the national backup squad. — Bernama