RIYADH, Nov 10 — Coco Gauff became the youngest player to win the WTA Finals title in 20 years with a gruelling 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) victory over Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in Riyadh on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Gauff rallied back from 3-6, 1-3 down, and erased a one-break deficit twice in the decider, to overcome Zheng in three hours and four minutes — the second-longest WTA final in 2024.

“This means a lot to me,” said Gauff.

“This is the first professional women’s tennis event here in Saudi Arabia and I’ll forever be etched in history in that standard.

“It’s the second biggest title in our sport, so it means a lot. And just to be etched in history forever, it’s pretty cool and hopefully there’s more events here.”

By clinching the trophy, Gauff pocketed a record US$4,805,000 — which is the largest ever payout at a professional, sanctioned tour event.

Gauff had knocked out the world’s top two players, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, en route to the final and picked up her fourth top-eight win of the week with an impressive physical performance against Zheng.

The American was unaware she had earned a record prize cheque and laughed when she was told how much she made by a reporter.

“I don’t know what I’ll do with it, that’s a lot of money. What you said? 4.8 (million)? I hope I’m one of the highest paid female tennis players this year, or athletes, so that would be exciting,” she said.

Zheng is just the second Asian woman, behind Li Na in 2013, to reach the singles championship match at a WTA Finals.

The Chinese star wraps up her breakthrough 2024 campaign having won 31 of her last 37 matches, and will rise to a career-high number five in the world on Monday.

“The match today came down to just a couple of important points. It was very close. And at the end, when you play these type of matches, it’s not about tennis, it’s about choices on court,” said Zheng.

“It hurts to lose this match of course but I think it’s better I forget it and move on for my next steps.”

Youngest finalists in two decades

Contesting the youngest final at the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova’s win over Serena Williams in 2004, Gauff and Zheng, 22, brought their A-game from the start.

It was Zheng who faced more pressure on serve in the opening games, saving a number of break points to keep things on level terms with her American opponent.

The rallies got longer and more physically taxing and it was Gauff who cracked first, double-faulting to hand Zheng a 5-3 lead.

Zheng had to save a break point while serving for the set, which she closed on a netted backhand from Gauff.

The seventh seed kept up her momentum and clinched a fifth game in a row to go up 2-0 early in the second set.

Gauff stopped the bleeding though and fought her way back to level for 3-3, finally claiming her first break of serve on her sixth opportunity of the match. Zheng appeared to have lost a bit of her speed and Gauff took full advantage of the situation.

The American made it four games in a row to put herself in the position to serve for the second set but couldn’t close, as Zheng saved a pair of set points to peg her opponent back and break. Gauff retaliated the next game to scoop the second set and force a decider.

Gauff dropped serve at the start of the final set but pulled off an incredible stretch volley to strike back and even the score 2-2.

Zheng mustered all the power she could, unleashing huge serves and groundstrokes to create another gap and surged ahead 5-3.

Gauff would not relent and once again wiped her deficit. Zheng saved two championship points on her own serve in game 12 and carried the match into a deciding tiebreak.

Gauff was dialled in for the breaker, racing to a 6-0 advantage and Zheng couldn’t catch up as the world number three completed a remarkable comeback victory on her fifth opportunity.

The doubles title in Riyadh was secured by Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe, who avenged their Wimbledon final loss to Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova by defeating the American-Czech duo 7-5, 6-3. — AFP