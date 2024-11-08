KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — National top men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik had no problem to check into the semi-finals of the Korea Masters 2024 in Iksan City, today.

Top seeds Aaron-Wooi Yik, lived up to expectations, as they needed 33 minutes to ease past home duo Kim Jae Hyeon-Lee Sang Won, 21-17, 21-12, during the quarter-finals of Super 300 tournament held in Iksan Gymnasium.

Tomorrow, the country’s sole survivors will take on Taiwanese pair, Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi-Lin for a place in the final.

The world number 76 Hsiang Chieh-Chi-Lin had earlier stunned world number 43 from China, Xie Hao Nan-Zeng Wei Han, 21-12, 16-21, 21-19. — Bernama