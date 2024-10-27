LIVERPOOL, Oct 27 — Everton substitute Beto headed a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a 1-1 home draw with Fulham in the Premier League yesterday after the Londoners had been seemingly easing to a deserved victory courtesy of a goal by Goodison Park old boy Alex Iwobi.

Striker Beto scored in the fourth minute of added time to stretch Everton’s unbeaten run to five games, but Fulham were furious after dominating and had barely looking like conceding.

“We were a long way short of where we could be but we ended up getting the point and I’m really pleased with it,” said Everton manager Sean Dyche.

“On a day when we weren’t close to where we wanted to be the mentality was good and we stayed strong. We’ve had to grind, find a way, and sometimes that’s what you have to do in the Premier League.”

Everton have a poor recent record against Fulham, losing five and winning one of their previous eight meetings, and despite a recent upturn of form that had brought two wins and two draws, they were tentative from the start.

Some ragged defending gifted Fulham two good chances back to back in the 27th minute, but Adama Traore and Emile Smith Rowe failed to take advantage.

Everton had barely mustered an attack in the first half, but briefly came to life when Idrissa Gana Gueye crashed a 25-yard dipping shot against the bar. Dominic Calvert-Lewin knocked in the rebound but was offside and it was chalked off.

Fulham continued to be the more positive team and took a deserved lead after 61 minutes when Smith-Rowe carried the ball purposely past three defenders and fed Iwobi, who stepped inside to make space before neatly slotting past Jordan Pickford.

Everton resorted to route one in the final 10 minutes, pushing centre back Michael Keane up front alongside Beto and slinging in deep crosses.

Ashley Young deserves plaudits for his calm and skilful side-foot volleyed cross back into the danger area, after Iliman Ndiaye’s initial cross had sailed beyond the back post, and Beto did the rest.

“For me this goal means too much,” Beto said. “To be able to help the team, for me it’s emotional. Even if I don’t play I still work hard. I put my head up every week and try to get better.

“The supporters always sing my name and as a player you just want to pay it back. I always put it in my mind to be ready as the day may come and today it came. I’m happy to help the team.”

Dyche praise

Dyche was full of praise for his super-sub, who was born and raised in Portugal but plays for Guinea-Bissau.

“We knew he was raw and still has a lot to learn,” he said. “It is a brave header, he throws himself in amongst it. It’s good that you have players who want to come off the bench and affect the game.

“I’ve been pleased with the reaction to those first four games (that Everton lost in the league) and I’m so pleased with that relentlessness. The mentality was really clear today that we were pushing to try to get something.”

Frustrated Fulham manager Marco Silva described the result as really unfair. “It’s so tough for us and players in the dressing room. We controlled the game,” he said.

“We created clear chances and should have scored one or two more goals. It’s tough when you’re so much better than the opposition.

“The players are down right now, but they should be proud with the way we played. The points will come for us.”

Fulham remain in 10th spot on 12 points while Everton edged up to 15th place on nine. — Reuters



