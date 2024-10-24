RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 24 — Brazilian police arrested more than 250 fans of Uruguayan football club Penarol on Wednesday after riots before a Copa Libertadores semi-final match against local side Botafogo.

Police accused the supporters of vandalizing and looting businesses and vehicles in Rio de Janeiro.

Firefighters were called to put out burning vehicles and a gun was seized, a statement said.



Brazilian television showed supporters throwing bottles and other objects at police. At least one bus was set on fire.

“They came to make trouble,” said Tadeu da Silva, a 34-year-old shopkeeper. “It’s very sad.”



Rio has been the scene of clashes on the sidelines of previous Libertadores matches, with foreign fans repeatedly complaining of excessive force by the police.

In 2019, fighting on a beach in the city resulted in dozens of arrests and a fan later dying of his injuries.

Last year, dozens of supporters clashed on a beach in Copacabana.

Penarol is one of the most successful clubs in the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of Europe’s Champions League, and has won several trophies. — AFP