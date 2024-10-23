JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 23 — The national junior squad’s dream of winning their first match in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) International Hockey Championship was dashed after losing 2-4 to India in their third fixture at the Johor Hockey Stadium in Taman Daya, here tonight.

The defeat was the third in a row for the host country after having lost to New Zealand 2-3 in the first match on Saturday and 1-4 to Japan on Sunday.

The first quarter tonight saw both teams exchange attacks and the Young Tigers managed to break the deadlock when they scored the first goal in the eighth minute, a field goal by Muhammad Danish Aiman.

A minute later, I. Vikneswaran’s charges continued to create chances and scored the second goal of the night through a penalty corner in the ninth minute by Harris Osman.

However, two minutes later (11th min) India managed to reduce the deficit through Sharda Nand Tiwari’s penalty corner strike.

That opening goal seemed to have provided the much needed tonic for the Indian squad, as two minutes later (13th min) Arshdeep Singh made it 2-2 through a field goal.

Inspired further by the equaliser, India continued to raid the Malaysian half and Taleem Priyobarta made it 3-2 in favour of the visitors through another field goal in the 39th minute and before the Young Tigers could recover from the setback, Rohit added the fourth a minute later (40th min) from a penalty corner strike.

Meanwhile, in a match played earlier, Australia whipped Japan 5-1 while New Zealand and Great Britain shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

In tomorrow’s fixtures, Malaysia will face Great Britain and Australia face India while New Zealand take on Japan. — Bernama