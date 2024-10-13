KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Malaysia's 13-year drought for the gold medal in boy's doubles at the World Junior Championships has come to an end thanks to Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing.

In Nanchang today, the top-seeded Malaysians defeated the second-seeded Hu Keyuan-Lin Xiangyi of China with a score of 21-18, 15-21, 21-18.

This is the first time Malaysia has lifted the title since Nelson Heng-Teo Ee Yi won in 2011.

However, Malaysia’s women’s doubles pairing of Dania Sofea Zaidi-Low Zi Yu fell at the final hurdle to Ririna Hiramoto-Aya Tamaki from Japan, taking the silver medal as the consolation.

After besting China’s Chen Fan Shutian-Liu Jia Yue, the top-seeded team, the pair had flirted with expectations of walking away champions.