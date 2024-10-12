KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — National professional men's doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani successfully advanced to the semi-finals of the Arctic Open Badminton Championships in Finland today.

In the quarter-final match held at Energia Areena, Vantaa, the China Open champions stunned the Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto with a 23-21, 19-21, 22-20 victory.

Awaiting the world number eight pair in the semi-finals are either fellow Malaysians Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun or Chinese duo Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang, who will face off in another quarter-final match.

Meanwhile, national professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai also advanced to the semi-finals after defeating compatriots Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin 21-19, 21-15.

Soon Huat-Shevon are expected to face either Indonesian pair Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari or China’s Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin, who will be battling it out later today. — Bernama