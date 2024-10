LONDON, Oct 7 — Enzo Maresca hailed Chelsea’s “fighting spirit” after a mass brawl marred their 1-1 draw against 10-man Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Maresca’s side fell behind to Chris Wood’s strike early in the second half at Stamford Bridge.

England winger Noni Madueke hauled Chelsea level but the hosts couldn’t find a winner despite their numerical advantage in the closing stages.

Forest had to play the last 12 minutes with 10 men after James Ward-Prowse was sent off.

In a separate incident, virtuality all 22 players were involved in a late melee, sparked when Forest’s Neco Williams pushed Marc Cucurella off the pitch, causing him to knock Maresca to the ground.

“I think the team is fighting all together. I don’t think some of them lost their heads, I think they were all of them in the game, so I was happy with that,” Maresca said after Chelsea were shown six yellow cards for the second time this season.

Asked whether Chelsea had a discipline problem, he replied: “No. It’s something probably we need to improve, but overall I like the team the way they are fighting, the way they are becoming a team in these kind of things. I don’t see any problem about that.”

Chelsea had won their previous three league games — and five in all competitions — to raise hopes that Maresca is the man to lift the west Londoners out of their long malaise.

Being held by Forest was a setback but Chelsea still go into the international break in fourth place in the Premier League.

Chelsea played songs picked by each of their players over the stadium tannoy before kick-off as part of the club’s attempt to enhance the matchday experience.

Chelsea out of tune

Joao Felix selected Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Jadon Sancho opted for Too Fast by Future.

But for long periods on a drab afternoon in west London, Chelsea’s stars were distinctly out of tune.

Chelsea were fortunate not to fall behind when Murillo’s stinging shot was palmed away by Robert Sanchez.

It took Maresca’s men until three minutes before half-time before they finally tested Forest keeper Matz Sels.

Madueke’s effort was pushed away by Sels, who scrambled to his feet to save Enzo Fernandez’s shot from the rebound.

Sels repelled Cole Palmer’s low shot moments later, alertly grabbing the loose ball before it could roll over the line.

But Chelsea’s flurry of jabs late in the first half were followed by a smack in the mouth just four minutes after the interval.

Nikola Milenkovic flicked a Forest free-kick towards Wood and the New Zealand striker prodded home from close-range for his fourth goal this season.

Elliot Anderson forced Sanchez to make a good save as Chelsea staggered on the ropes.

The Blues punched back in the 57th minute, with Madueke surging onto Palmer’s pass in the Forest area before planting a fine finish past Sels.

Madueke should have completed Chelsea’s comeback when Sancho’s pass found the winger in space, but his shot blazed over.

Already on a booking, Ward-Prowse’s despairing grab on Nicolas Jackson triggered his 78th minute red card, but crucially it stopped the Senegal striker from snatching the winner.

Palmer was twice denied by Sels in the closing minutes and Felix squandered a golden opportunity in 13 minutes of stoppage-time, heading wide from Pedro Neto’s cross.

Sanchez kept out Williams’ effort before Sels denied Christopher Nkunku in a tense finale that left Chelsea frustrated. — AFP