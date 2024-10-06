JOHOR BARU, Oct 6 — The Southern Tigers have snapped up former Real Madrid ace Jese Rodriguez Ruiz to further strengthen their squad.

The signing of the Spanish footballer, who will don the number 33 jersey, was announced via a video clip uploaded to the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page.

The video clip was also accompanied by a caption stating that the 31-year-old had featured for some of the biggest clubs, including Paris Saint Germain and Sampdoria, and in the top divisions.

“He’s played at big clubs and all the top divisions. Two-time UEFA Champions League winner is now JDT family.

“Welcome to the home of champions,” JDT said in the Facebook post.

JDT had, previously, signed up several new players, including Jorge Obregon, Enzo Lombardo, Iker Undabarrena and Eddy Israfilov, who have all made their debuts in the Malaysia League (M-League).