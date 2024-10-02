LONDON, Oct 2 — Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has escaped a three-match suspension after his red card in a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham was overturned.

The Portugal midfielder was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh for a high tackle on James Maddison during Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford.

Fernandes clearly slipped before catching Maddison, who agreed the challenge did not justify a red card.

United appealed against the decision and the English Football Association (FA) has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal.

In a statement on Tuesday the FA said: “Bruno Fernandes will be available for Manchester United’s next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.”

The 30-year-old will now be free to face Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham in United’s next three Premier League games.

Fernandes’ availability is a boost to beleaguered United boss Erik ten Hag, who is battling to save his job.

The Red Devils are 13th in the Premier League table having won just two of their opening six matches. — AFP