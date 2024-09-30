MADRID, Sept 30 — Angel Correa’s 95th-minute equaliser snatched Atletico Madrid a 1-1 derby draw against Spanish champions Real Madrid on Sunday in La Liga.

The Argentine forward had to wait nervously for a VAR review to prove he was onside but he had timed his run to perfection and secured the hosts a point.

Real Madrid, without injured star striker Kylian Mbappe, largely kept Atletico at arm’s length on a spiky night in the Spanish capital, taking the lead through Eder Militao midway through the second half.

The match was suspended for around 15 minutes soon afterwards when Atletico fans threw objects including lighters at Madrid players, and Rojiblancos midfielder Marcos Llorente was sent off at the death.

“I think it was a correct decision from the referee, he had to stop the game... and then it started again, it was correctly done,” said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Correa’s late strike put Atletico third, while Real Madrid, second, moved three points behind leaders Barcelona after their defeat at Osasuna on Saturday.

“We were very close to winning but this can happen, the opponent is very strong,” added Ancelotti.

“I always think positively, not negatively, I think that we’ve gained a point on the leaders.”

Despite the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser, Madrid reached 40 consecutive league games without defeat, their last loss coming just over a year ago at Atletico.

This time they were largely in the driving seat, with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti opting for veteran midfielder Luka Modric in place of Mbappe.

The first half failed to set pulses racing although former Atletico goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved well at his near post from Julian Alvarez, who drifted in with intent from the left.

At the other end, Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde twice came close, with Jan Oblak first saving a long-range effort before he sent a free-kick whistling past the post.

The second half continued in the same vein until Madrid forged their way ahead through defender Militao in the 64th minute.

Modric sent a free-kick out to the left flank and Vinicius Junior’s cross drifted all the way through to the back post, where Militao was waiting.

The Brazilian hammered home with the aid a deflection off Llorente, which left Oblak with no chance.

Fan trouble

A few minutes later the match was temporarily suspended by the officials after Atletico fans threw lighters and other objects at Madrid stars, including Courtois.

Diego Simeone, Atletico captain Koke and Jose Maria Gimenez went to try and calm the situation by talking to fans behind Madrid’s goal.

The referee sent the players into the dressing rooms for around 15 minutes before play eventually resumed.

Oblak made a fine save from Vinicius’ low drive and Endrick smashed wide as Madrid looked the more likely to score, until Correa’s late intervention.

The forward darted in behind Antonio Rudiger and bundled home to level deep in second-half injury time.

Llorente’s ugly foul on Fran Garcia left Atletico to see out the final moments with 10 men, but they were able to claim their point.

Atletico coach Simeone aimed thinly-veiled criticism at Courtois for celebrating Madrid’s goal while looking at the supporters behind him.

“You can celebrate a goal but not by looking at the fans, having a go, making gestures like that,” Simeone told DAZN.

“The fans don’t just become angry by themselves, they become angry for a reason.”

The coach also pointed out Real Madrid fans had thrown lighters at the Belgian goalkeeper in the past when he was an Atletico player.

There was more bad news for Real Madrid beyond the equaliser as Courtois appeared to be having some discomfort late in the game.

“Courtois had a muscular issue, he’ll be looked at tomorrow,” said Ancelotti.

Elsewhere, Real Betis beat Espanyol 1-0, Sevilla rescued a late draw at Athletic Bilbao and Girona drew 1-1 at Celta Vigo. — AFP