KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Former Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress (MTBC) president Datuk Dr PS Nathan, passed away at the age of 90, yesterday evening.

The sad news was announced by MTBC, who described his passing as a profound loss to the entire bowling fraternity.

“He was a remarkable leader, mentor, and guiding force in the bowling community. His visionary leadership not only elevated Malaysian bowling to a world-class standard but also inspired countless individuals who had the privilege of learning from him.

“His contributions to the sport, both locally and globally, are immeasurable,” read the statement.

Nathan founded MTBC in 1974 and was its president until he relinquished the post in May. He leaves behind his wife, son, and daughter. — Bernama