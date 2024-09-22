KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie narrowly missed out on their first World Tour Super 1000 title, losing to China's Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping in the China Open final.

The World No. 12 pair put up a strong fight but ultimately fell 21-16, 14-21, 17-21 in a 71-minute match at the Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Changzhou today.

Despite the loss, reaching the final marked their best achievement as an independent pair in a Super 1000 event.

This year, Goh and Lai have reached three finals, having previously won the Super 300 Swiss Open in March and the Super 500 Malaysian Masters in May.