KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — National professional men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani created a sensation when they stepped into the final of the China Open in Changzhou yesterday.

The Japan Open winners who were placed as the seventh seeds in the tournament needed just 43 minutes to defeat unseeded Indonesian pair Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Daniel Marthin 21-14, 24-22 in the semi-finals.

The success saw another representative of the country manage to book a ticket to the final of the Super 1,000 World Tour tournament, after mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai managed to defeat Cheng Xing-Zhang Chi 21-18, 21-18 from China.

In the final stage tomorrow, Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will have to beat the home pair of He Ji Ting -Ren Xiang Yu to win their second championship of the season.

The Chinese pair who were placed as the fifth seed advanced to the final after defeating another national pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-18, 21-11.

For the record, at the end of last month, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced to accept the application of Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin to move professionally starting Sept 1.

The last time a Malaysian pair won the China Open men’s doubles title was in 1989 when siblings Datuk Seri Jalani-Datuk Razif Sidek lifted the title. — Bernama