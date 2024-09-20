ATHENS, Sept 20 — Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has penned a three-year deal with AEK Athens, the Greek first division club announced on Thursday.

Out of contract after nine years with the Premier League club, Martial will receive 3.5 million euros (RM17 million) per year, becoming the most expensive player in the history of the 13-time Greek champions, who are celebrating their centenary this year.

“I’m very happy. AEK was a chance for me and I want to give the best of myself to win trophies and bring joy to the fans,” the French player said.

The 28-year-old former Lyon and Monaco player signed for Man United in 2015, scoring 90 goals in 317 games and winning the Europa League in 2017 and two FA Cup trophies.

But he has never fulfilled his early promise after bursting onto the scene at Monaco as a teenager.

Martial was capped 30 times capped by France with two goals scored but his last selection was in the final of the Nations League in October 2021, though he did not appear from the bench in that match as France beat Spain 2-1.

AEK have also signed former Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla midfielder Erik Lamela.

They are top of Super League Greece after four matches, but are not playing in European competition this season. — AFP