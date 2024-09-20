SYDNEY, Sept 20 — Skipper Harry Wilson said today that the Wallabies’ crushing loss to Argentina this month was in the past and they have a “massive opportunity” to upset the All Blacks this weekend.

Joe Schmidt’s side are looking to pick up the pieces in Sydney on Saturday from their humiliating Rugby Championship capitulation to Los Pumas in Santa Fe, where they led 20-3 before collapsing to a 67-27 defeat.

“It was a tough loss and we took our learnings,” said Wilson.

“We had a detailed review and tried to put it behind us, and it is not very hard to motivate a group for the Bledisloe Cup.

“We learned that if you let the other team score a few tries, you have to look to change the momentum and try and do a few good things in a row to get back on track,” he added.

“We have had a good week of preparations and are really focused on tomorrow afternoon.”

His mis-firing team have their work cut out against a New Zealand side that have lost just one of their last 12 Tests against Australia.

The All Blacks have owned the Bledisloe Cup since 2003.

But Wilson said he sensed an opportunity with New Zealand reeling from two straight defeats in South Africa.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us. They’ve played some pretty good footy against a South Africa team in their own country, but they are coming off a couple of losses.”

Australia have made five changes to the starting side, with Nic White and Noah Lolesio back as the halves pairing, while centre Hunter Paisami and fullback Tom Wright return from injury.

Flanker Fraser McReight is the only change to the forward pack.

New Zealand have also rung the changes after their 18-12 defeat in Cape Town a fortnight ago, with veteran full-back Beauden Barrett recalled to the starting side and dangerous wing Caleb Clarke also returning.

Skipper Scott Barrett said he was expecting a stern test despite being odds-on favourites to win, refusing to underestimate an Australian side desperate to bounce back.

“We’re expecting a high-tempo game, they will want to hold the ball, so that’s a challenge we’re prepared for,” he said.

“They will also look to challenge us around the fringes and take us on up front, so we’ve prepared accordingly.”

Barrett revealed the Bledisloe Cup — the trophy the two teams fight for each year — had been prominently displayed in the team room this week to remind them what was at stake.

“Typically we show the cup to physically see what we are playing for, that we have to earn it, it’s up for grabs,” he said.

“You look into the history and what it means and the Bledisloe Cup means a lot to us, and there are 23 hungry Australians who want to get their hands on it.” — AFP



