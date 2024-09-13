KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — National women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah took just 31 minutes to dispose of Indonesians Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi 21-14, 21-13 to check into the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open badminton championships.

World number eight Pearly-Thinaah were on song at the Hong Kong Coliseum today as they set up a last-four clash against South Korean world number two Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee tomorrow.

Top seeds Ha Na-So Hee beat compatriots Lee Yu Lim-Shin Seung Chan 21-8, 21-18 to advance to the semi-finals.

Pearly-Thinaah, who reached the 2024 Paris Olympics semi-finals, defeated Ha Na-So Hee 21-18, 21-13 in the Korea Open semi-finals last month but missed out on the title after losing 12-21, 11-21 to Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong, also of South Korea, in the final. — Bernama



