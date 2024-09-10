SYDNEY, Sept 10 — Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has reportedly returned home yesterday morning after her cringe performance in Paris.

Despite not bringing back any medal and scoring zero points in the Olympics, Gunn has now been awarded a surprise — she has been ranked world number on in breakdancing by the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF).

Sky News Australia reported that Japan’s b-girl Riko was ranked second, followed by Stefani (Ukraine), and Holy Molly (Australia).

None of the Olympic medallists were in the Top 10.

The federation stated that Gunn had scored 1,000 points towards the ranking after winning the WDSF Continental Championship in the 1vs1 B-Girls category in October last year. The event was the official qualifier for Paris, which made breaking an event.

Last week, Gunn apologised for the backlash that her widely ridiculed Paris Olympics performance brought to the broader breakdancing community.

When asked if she was the best woman breakdancer in Australia, she said “her record speaks for that”.

Gunn lost all three of her match-ups against rival dancers and her performance, which included hopping like a kangaroo and flailing on the ground, was parodied worldwide.