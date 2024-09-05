KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Securing a victory under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Pau Marti Vicente is vital for Harimau Malaya, said national defender Daniel Ting.

Daniel said it’s important for the national team to start positively as they now adapting to a different philosophy under Vicente.

He added that the team’s commanding performance and control throughout the match were key in securing a place in the Merdeka Tournament final.

“I think it was a strong performance from us, and we controlled the majority of the game. It’s important to get the win with a new head coach and start strong. So, it’s good for us,” he told reporters after the match last night.

Reflecting on the positive result yesterday, Daniel said the team’s defence was very solid and good when controlling the ball.

However, he said that their upcoming match against Lebanon would pose different challenges than the previous match.

“We defended well and controlled the ball, but Lebanon will be a more physical game. So we need to be prepared,” he said.

He also hopes for a larger turnout at the stadium for the final match compared to the semi-final.

“I’m happy and thankful to the fans who were here tonight. It’s always nice to have people in the stadium. Of course, it would be better if more could attend, but that’s out of my control,” he said.

In the final match this Sunday, Malaysia ranked 134 will face world number 113 Lebanon, who overcame defending champions Tajikistan 1-0 yesterday. — Bernama