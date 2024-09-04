MADRID, Sept 4 — Police in Spain said yesterday they have arrested Valencia striker Rafa Mir on suspicion of sexual assault.

“He is under arrest for alleged sexual assault,” a spokeswoman for Spain’s Civil Guard police force told AFP, without giving further details.

News radio Cadena Ser and other media said police arrested the 27-year-old Spaniard on Monday night after two women reported the footballer and another man for sexual assault.

The events allegedly took place at the home of the striker, according to the reports.

“The club is aware of this arrest and, in the absence of details about it, for the moment can only state that it will collaborate in everything that justice may require,” the Spanish first division side said in a statement.

Mir joined Valencia in July on loan from fellow Spanish club Sevilla, who signed him for six seasons in 2021. — AFP