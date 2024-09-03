PETALING JAYA, Sept 3 — National squash legend and Malaysia’s deputy Olympics chef de mission Datuk Nicol David congratulated national para badminton ace, Cheah Liek Hou who defended his men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) Paralympic gold medal, while bagging Malaysia’s first at the Games here, yesterday.

His commanding 21-13, 21-15 win over Indonesia's Suryo Nugroho at Adidas Arena in Port de la Chapelle was the the 36-year-old's second win over the Indonesian after also beating him in the group stage.

“You dreamt it, you worked for it and you got it. Out of words for the hard work and dedication you put in to win GOLD for Malaysia

“But it’s not just once you’ve succeeded in doing it in two-straight Paralympics. You’re a Legend,” she posted.

“Congratulations on everything you have achieved . Malaysia Boleh and enjoy this moment.”

Liek Hou adds his second Paralympic gold medal to his already incredible collection of major honours which includes a whopping eight world titles in the singles and two golds in the Asian Para Games as well as six world titles and two golds in the Asiad in the doubles.