LAUSANNE, Sept 3 — European football’s governing body on Monday imposed a 60 euro (£50) ceiling on ticket prices for fans travelling to away games in the Champions League this season.

“Uefa has today announced a reduction on the maximum ticket prices that home clubs can charge visiting fans across its three men’s club competitions,” it announced.

The statement added it was a decision “that underscores Uefa’s commitment to making European football more accessible and affordable for all supporters”.

The new maximum price represents a reduction of 10 euros on the scheduled cost of an away day ticket for the continent’s top club competition.

Away tickets in the Europa League will now cost 40 euros, and 20 euros for the third-tier Conference League.

“This will be further reduced in the 2025/26 season to a maximum price of EUR50 in the Uefa Champions League, EUR35 in the Europa League and still EUR20 in the Conference League,” Uefa said.

Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin commented: “Lowering the price cap of the ticket prices for visiting supporters in the new Uefa men’s club competitions is an important signal from all European Club Association member clubs in actively contributing to improving the overall match experience for fans.” — AFP