PARIS, Sept 2 — Following are the Malaysian athletes in action at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games here today:
ATHLETICS (Stade de France)
Final:
Men’s Long Jump T12
Jonathan Wong Kar Gee - 4 pm
SWIMMING (Paris La Defense Arena)
Heat 1:
Men’s 100-metre (m) Breaststroke SB4
Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli - 5.04 pm
Final: 1.09 am (Tuesday)
ARCHERY (Invalides)
1/8 Elimination:
Mixed Team Compound Open
G. Daneshen-Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil vs Matteo Bonacina-Eleonora Sarti (ITA) - 10.30 pm
BADMINTON (Porte de La Chapelle Arena)
Bronze Medal Match:
Men’s Singles SU5
Muhammad Fareez Anuar vs Dheva Anrimusthi (INA) - 11.20 pm
Gold Medal Match:
Men’s Singles SU5
Cheah Liek Hou vs Suryo Nugroho (INA) - 11.20 pm. — Bernama