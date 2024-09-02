PARIS, Sept 2 — Following are the Malaysian athletes in action at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games here today:



ATHLETICS (Stade de France)

Final:

Men’s Long Jump T12

Jonathan Wong Kar Gee - 4 pm



SWIMMING (Paris La Defense Arena)

Heat 1:

Men’s 100-metre (m) Breaststroke SB4





Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli - 5.04 pm

Final: 1.09 am (Tuesday)



ARCHERY (Invalides)

1/8 Elimination:

Mixed Team Compound Open



G. Daneshen-Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil vs Matteo Bonacina-Eleonora Sarti (ITA) - 10.30 pm



BADMINTON (Porte de La Chapelle Arena)

Bronze Medal Match:

Men’s Singles SU5



Muhammad Fareez Anuar vs Dheva Anrimusthi (INA) - 11.20 pm

Gold Medal Match:

Men’s Singles SU5



Cheah Liek Hou vs Suryo Nugroho (INA) - 11.20 pm. — Bernama