PARIS, Sept 1 — National boccia player Noor Askuzaimey Mat Salim is on the verge of winning a medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics after qualifying for the semi-finals of the women’s individual BC4 (physical impairment) category here today.

The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games gold medallist, was in red-hot form at the South Paris Arena 1 as she trounced Greece’s Chrisy Morfi Metzou 7-0 in the last eight.

Noor Askuzaimey will take on Cheung Yuen for a place in the final after the Hong Kong player sealed her place in the semi-finals with a 4-1 win over Brazi’s Laissa Polyana Teixeira.

Noor Askuzaimey began her maiden Paralympic Games campaign in style, winning all three matches to top Group B.

The 38-year-old got the ball rolling by dispatching Egypt’s Hanaa Elfar 11-3 before edging Canada’s Alison Levine 3-2 and Ukraine’s Nataliia Konenko 8-6.

Meanwhile, national player Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman had no such luck in the men’s individual BC4 (physical impairment) category as the Paralympic debutant suffered three straight defeats in Group C, with the latest being a 4-1 loss to Ukraine’s Artem Kolinko today.

Abdul Razzaq finished bottom of the group, having also lost 8-0 to Stephen McGuire of Great Britain and 6-4 to Canada’s Iulian Clobanu. — Bernama