KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans will have the chance to meet sports legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is set to arrive in Malaysia on September 29.

The 35-year-old former UFC lightweight champion also revealed that he will meet his fans in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 5 during the “Khabib The Path Of A Champion” event.

“Salam to all my fans in Indonesia and Malaysia. I’m very excited to announce that I will meet my Malaysian and Indonesian fans very soon,” Khabib wrote on Instagram.

Khabib, originally from the Republic of Dagestan, Russia, became the first Muslim to win the UFC lightweight title and remained undefeated throughout his career, boasting a 29-0 record.

He was the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion, holding the title from April 2018 until March 2021.

His first title defense came in October 2018 when he defeated Irish fighter Conor McGregor in a controversial UFC 229 bout.