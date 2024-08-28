KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Youths and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said today that the federal government will supervise the two female divers from Terengganu, after the state government took issue with their participation in the recent Sukma Games.

Yeoh said the duo, which recently won medals in Sarawak, will continue their daily training at the Malaysian Sports School.

“I believe their talents can continue to be developed before being selected for the national-level program in the future,” Yeoh said in a Facebook statement.

“National diving technical director Bryan Nickson has identified these divers for consideration in the national back-up program next year if they continue to show improvement in upcoming competitions.”

Yeoh also said her ministry hopes that the Terengganu state government led by Islamist party PAS would not discriminate against the duo and award them victory incentives as well for their contributions to the state contingent to Sukma.

“The Ministry is concerned that the State Government’s directive to prohibit the involvement of female athletes in certain fields may hinder the potential of many young athletes who have proven talent and have a negative impact on the overall development of sports in the country,” she added.

Earlier this week, Terengganu youth and sports executive councillor Hishamuddin Abdul Karim said he was shocked that two Muslim girls had represented the state in diving at Sukma.

In response, Terengganu Amateur Swimming Association was forced to issue an apology for sending the duo.

Terengganu insisted that all its Muslim athletes must cover themselves up.

Last year, it had transferred the state’s female gymnasts to the wushu team instead after the sporting attire was deemed clashing with the Shariah code.