KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Defending FA Cup champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) had no trouble winning their fourth consecutive FA cup as chalked up a commanding 6-1 win over Selangor in the 2024/2025 FA Cup final at National Stadium, Bukit Jalil here last night.

The 6-1 win featured a hattrick by JDT midfielder Juan Muniz in an intense game between the top two Super League teams.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) players celebrate winning the FA Cup final at Bukit Jalil National Stadium August 24, 2024. — Bernama pic

It was unsurprising that JDT took the lead with Muniz in the 26th minute, and the Southern Tigers ended the first half 2-0 when national winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi scored their second in the 42nd minute.

Selangor briefly rebounded in the second half, scoring through foreign striker Alvin Fortes in the 59th minute before things went downhill for them as JDT scored two goals in a space of five minutes, with striker Bergson Da Silva in the 62nd and Muniz’s second of the match in the 67th minute.

Even with a win in sight, JDT were not done with scoring yet, as Herberty Fernandes scored their fifth in the 76th, and Muniz then went for personal glory by scoring his last goal to complete his hattrick before the match ended.

JDT adds their second trophy to this season’s collection after they were awarded the Charity Shield in May when Selangor forfeited the match.

Selangor’s loss last night means that the state will continue their drought, having last won the FA Cup in 2009 by beating Kelantan 4-1 in a penalty shootout.

Selangor last won a major trophy — the Malaysia Cup — in 2015. — Bernama