KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Five Malaysian representatives including the country’s number one women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah stormed into the second round of the Japan Open 2024 in Yokohama, today.

During the first round of the Super 750 tournament held in Yokohama Arena, Pearly-Thinaah were made to slog against Taiwanese duo, Hu Ling Fang-Jheng Yu Chieh before prevailing 21-17, 22-24, 21-11 in 58-minutes.

The unseeded Malayian duo will face Julie Finne-Ipsen-Mai Surrow tomorrow after the Danish pair trounced Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda of India, 21-8, 21-14.

Meanwhile, the country’s top mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei successfully made it to the second round as they subdued Liu Kuang Heng-Jheng Yu Chieh from Taiwan, 21-19, 21-14.

The seventh seeded pair will next play Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard-Christine Busch, who got the better of American duo, Chen Zhi Yi-Francesca Corbett 25-23, 21-14.

However, professional pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie failed to progress to the next round following a 12-21, 18-21 straight sets loss to Cheng Xing-Zhang Chi of China.

Meanwhile, Malaysia are guaranteed of a spot in the men’s doubles quarter-finals as both Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi will face each other in the second round tomorrow.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun eased past Lin Bing-Wei-Su Ching Heng from Taiwan, 21-10, 21-7 while Yew Sin-Ee Yi overcame Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard of Denmark, 21-14, 21-13.

National men’s singles player, Leong Jun Hao was also through to the next stage as he triumphed over home shuttler, Takuma Obayashi, 21-15, 21-17.

The world number 27 will have a tall order in a bid to earn the last eight ticket as he will be up against another home player and world number eight, Kodai Naraoka.

Naraoka had earlier staged a determined comeback from a game down to defeat Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu, 18-21, 21-9, 21-19. — Bernama