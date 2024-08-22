KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — A cash incentive of RM60,000 awaits athletes who successfully bring home a gold medal for the country from the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPC) President Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin said the incentive was a pledge from three companies to boost the motivation of the country’s athletes to hunt for gold in Paris 2024.

“Every company will offer incentives of RM20,000 for gold, RM10,000 for a silver medal and RM5,000 for bronze medal winners.

“This reward is in addition to incentives under SHAKAM and there will be our sponsors who will announce rewards if they achieve success in Paris later,” he told reporters at the final phase training camp of the national contingent to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games here, today.

Based on the remuneration under the Sports Victory Prize Scheme (SHAKAM), gold medal winners at the Olympics or Paralympic Games will receive a remuneration of RM1 million while silver medal winners receive RM300,000 and bronze RM100,000, plus additional perks if they break the games or world record.

Megat D Shahriman said MPC was also discussing with a company that might be able to offer a car to the gold medal winner at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

He said, the MPC is always responsible to ensure that athletes can achieve success for the country at the Paralympic Games and at the same time see that public funds invested are really worth it.

“If no success, it would be wiser for the money to be used for building schools or hospitals, I don’t want to waste people’s money and because of that I feel some netizens feel sensitive since they are tax payers.

“Public funds should be used as best as possible, accountability is not only on us but we apply it to the athletes. It’s not about holiday, not even a small competition but this is Paris 2024, so prove yourself,” he said.

Meanwhile, Megat D Shahriman expects that surprises may also happen from some sports after taking into account the solid preparations that athletes undergo before Paris 2024 .

Malaysia is sending 30 athletes from eight sports to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games scheduled to take place from Aug 28-Sept 8.